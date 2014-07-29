Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Newport Folk 2014 In Photos

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 29, 2014 at 2:00 PM EDT
1 of 38  — Sunday's headliner Mavis Staples brought the Newport Folk Festival to a moving close when she led the crowd (and many of the day's performers) in "We Shall Overcome," in memory of Pete Seeger.
2 of 38  — In what is probably a first for Newport Folk, Friday night headliner Ryan Adams broke out a cover of Danzig's "Mother."
3 of 38  — Jack White ran through the gamut of Americana during his headlining set on Saturday, including a version of "Hotel Yorba" with a Nashville twang.
4 of 38  — Like stepping out of time: Valerie June.
5 of 38  — "Once you play the Newport Folk Festival, you graduate from bars, right?" —Mandolin Orange
6 of 38  — The bone-rattling voice of Hozier's Andrew Hozier-Byrne was joined by the heavenly voices of the Berklee Roots & Gospel Choir.
7 of 38  — Facing a single mic, Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer played songs from Child Ballads.
8 of 38  — With full band in tow, Conor Oberst played an impassioned set.
9 of 38  — Perhaps the only acoustic act at Newport you can headbang to: Rodrigo y Gabriela.
10 of 38  — "I feel like I'm judging a wet poncho contest." — Thao Nguyen.

11 of 38  — Norah Jones, who played on Saturday with her trio Puss n Boots, has now played both the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals.
12 of 38  — Mavis Staples was everywhere at Newport! Here she is with Jeff Tweedy.
13 of 38  — Jeff Tweedy's solo set featured members of the band Lucius.
14 of 38  — The bright and sunny outfit Ages and Ages played as a storm rolled through Newport on Sunday.
15 of 38  — The Rhode Island-locals in Deer Tick came out dressed in sailor garb for their Saturday set.
16 of 38  — Joel Thibodeau's soprano stood in stark contrast to the atmospheric boogie of his band, Death Vessel.
17 of 38  — We're not sure what was more impressive: Band of Horses' songs, beards or vintage microphones.
18 of 38  — Alynda Lee Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff on stage during her band's set on Sunday. Later that day she joined Mavis Staples for the dramatic finale, "We Shall Overcome."
19 of 38  — Kurt Vile's effects pedals went out, so Newport was treated to a slightly (very slightly) less psychedelic set.
20 of 38  — A reunited Nickel Creek celebrated its 25th anniversary together at the Newport Folk Festival.

21 of 38  — Little band, big stage: Instrument-switching husband-and-wife duo Shovels & Rope pulled it off.
22 of 38  — Chuck Berry-style rock 'n' roll + Smashing Pumpkins-level heft = Benjamin Booker.
23 of 38  — "This is folk music. You gotta get sweaty!" — J. Roddy Walston & The Business
24 of 38  — 13 fiery sparks in one band: The Oh Hellos.
25 of 38  — The Milk Carton Kids' Joey Ryan on how fatherhood has changed his songwriting process: "I was about to write a song about [my newborn son] and then he vomited on me."
26 of 38  — There was jitterbugging during Pokey LaFarge's set.
27 of 38  — Once the singer for Crooked Still, Aoife O'Donovan was an arresting vocal presence with only a guitar and a bassist at her side.
28 of 38  — Noah Gundersen opened his set with the acoustic "Poor Man's Son," which incorporates the traditional song "Down to the River to Pray," before piling on the distortion.

29 of 38  — The Haden Triplets remembered their late father, a famous bassist. "We wanted to dedicate this music to our dad, Charlie Haden. He was a jazz guy who loved this music."
30 of 38  — Mavis Staples turns up again: Here, the Newport Folk MVP sits in during Lake Street Dive's set on the Quad Stage.
31 of 38  — We were all jealous of Jenny Lewis' rainbow-cloud guitar and purple robe.
32 of 38  — Reignwolf catches some serious air.
33 of 38  — "Sorry to be so dismal in the daylight." PHOX's Monica Martin was ever self-deprecating, but incredibly sweet.

34 of 38  — Caitlin Rose broke our hearts with a country cover of Karen Dalton's "Something On Your Mind."
35 of 38  — Lucius during its Saturday set. Mavis Staples stepped in to sing along with identically-dressed leads Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, who in turn sang with Jeff Tweedy during his set on Sunday.
36 of 38  — Newport in 2014: Tall Tall Trees' Mike Savino uses his "banjotron" for a song about Internet stalking.
37 of 38  — Trampled by Turtles have figured out how to shred to bluegrass.
38 of 38  — After her festival-closing performance at Newport — featuring Norah Jones, Spooner Oldham, and members of Lucius, Dawes and Trampled by Turtles — Mavis Staples celebrated her 75th birthday in style.
NPR Music photographer Adam Kissick was busier than a line chef at a Newport seafood stand last weekend at the town's world famous Folk Festival. Over three days, he shot more than 50 different bands — from Anais Mitchell to Valerie June — while constantly running back and forth between stages.

Here's a selection of the memories he captured at the Newport Folk Festival, which celebrated its 55th anniversary this year. For many more images from the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, visit our Flickr page.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

