NPR Music

The Haden Triplets: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 31, 2014 at 3:42 PM EDT

Petra, Rachel and Tanya Haden are three sisters in love with the art of singing. Born in 1971 to a famous musical father (Charlie Haden is a world-class upright jazz bassist), they've separately taken on vastly different music projects. You may have heard Petra with The Decemberists or tackling the music of The Who a cappella. Tanya plays in Let's Go Sailing, while Rachel sometimes turns up with The Rentals and other projects.

Together, they have a common love for American country and traditional songs, and that's what brought me to them and them to the Tiny Desk. Their new self-titled record is filled with what first made country music grand: songs by The Carter Family, Kitty Wells, Bill Monroe and many others. It's produced by Ry Cooder, an American legend, terrific slide guitarist and lover of all types of traditional music.

At the Tiny Desk, you'll hear the traditional tone and effortless voices that only siblings can produce. It's a treat and a trip in time.

Set List

  • "Single Girl, Married Girl"

  • "Voice From On High"

  • "Slowly"

  • "Tiny Broken Heart"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion; photo by Jim Tuttle/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
