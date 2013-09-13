Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

'90s Nostalgia Revisited: 6 Musicians We Miss

By Ann Powers
Published September 13, 2013 at 12:01 AM EDT
P.M. Dawn, sometime in the '90s.
P.M. Dawn, sometime in the '90s.

At the audio link hear Ann Powers andMorning Editionhost Renee Montagne on defining '90s music and the reasons the sounds and artists of that era are re-emerging now.

1990s nostalgia has been bubbling to the surface, like a mastodon in a tar pit, for a while now. We all know what's most often excavated: Nirvana's roar (this week, the band's third album In Utero gets a super-deluxe 20th anniversary reissue), Biggie's cool murmur, the futuristic sigh of Aaliyah. But there's more to the decade than those obvious landmarks. Here we remember six artists huge in the '90s, who don't always get their deserved props today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR NewsMorning Edition
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
See stories by Ann Powers