Old songs provide a lens through which we can view lifestyles and work-ways, now passed into history, when manual labors filled the day. Hear of horse-drawn ploughs, hand loom weavers, miners and the men who fished under sail with Davy Steele, Dick Gaughan, Christine Kydd and many more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.