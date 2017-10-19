Bringing The World Home To You

Los Angeles Dodgers Take National League Pennant, Beating Chicago Cubs 11-1

By Barbara Campbell
Published October 19, 2017 at 11:31 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernández celebrates his grand slam in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in Chicago.
The Los Angeles Dodgers nailed down the National League championship and a trip to the World Series Thursday by beating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 to take the series four games to one. Left fielder Enrique "Kiké" Hernández was on fire for the Dodgers, hitting three home runs and driving in seven runs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Dodgers were in charge all the way. Their biggest inning was the third, with four runs on a grand slam by Hernández. He also hit two other homers and joined nine other players, including Babe Ruth, who have hit three home runs in one postseason game.

The defending champion Cubs got on the board with a solo homer by Kris Bryant in the fourth inning.

Los Angeles will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. The Yankees lead three games to two in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Friday night.

