Top Stories: Latest On California Fires; Las Vegas Victims Seek Their Heroes

By Korva Coleman
Published October 12, 2017 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Flee California Wine Country As Deadly Wildfires Spread.

-- After Las Vegas Massacre, Victims Search For Their Heroes Of The Night.

-- Insults, Lawsuits And Broken Rules: How Trump Built A California Golf Course.

-- Investigators Chase Missing Pieces Of Facebook, Twitter Role In Russian Mischief.

And here are more early headlines:

Palestinian Groups Agree On Political Reconciliation. (BBC)

Trump Moves To Change Obamacare Rules. (New York Times)

States Sue Trump Over Changes In Contraceptive Rule. (WCAU)

NASA's New Tracker Following Asteroid Flyby Today. (NASA)

Vietnam Flooding Kills At Least 37, As Thousands Flee. (AFP)

VIDEO: Volcano Erupts In Southwest Japan. (Telegraph)

Dutch Team Wins Solar Power Car Race In Australia. (PhysOrg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

