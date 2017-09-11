Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The Latest On Tropical Storm Irma: September 11th Monuments

By Korva Coleman
Published September 11, 2017

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Irma Weakens Into Tropical Storm As It Grinds Through Florida.

-- Communities Nationwide Create Local Monuments With Sept. 11 Artifacts.

-- Is All that Wildfire Smoke Damaging My Lungs?

And here are more early headlines:

At Least 90 Dead In Powerful Mexican Earthquake. (AP)

More Than 5,000 Civilians Killed In Yemen, Says U.N. (Reuters)

8 Dead In Shooting In Plano, Texas, Including Gunman. (Star-Telegram)

Pope Francis Gets Black Eye In Mishap, Finishes Colombia Visit. (Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Gas Prices Jump After Hurricanes Close Oil Refineries. (AP)

1st North Dakota Contestant Wins Miss America Pageant. (Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
