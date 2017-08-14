Top Stories: Trump's 1st Response On Charlottesville; Pence Goes Further
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Examining Trump's Initial Response To The Racial Upheaval In Virginia.
--Pence Expands On Trump's Remarks To Include White Supremacists.
--Why Future Earthlings Won't See Total Solar Eclipses.
And here are more early headlines:
China Warns Trump May "Poison" Relations With Trade Probe. (Reuters)
3 Shot, Killed At Wisconsin Dragway. (Kenosha News)
Evacuations As Fire Burns In South-Central Washington. (KING/AP)
Tropical Storm Gert Swings Back Out Into Atlantic. (NHC)
20 Killed In Terror Attack In Burkina Faso. (BBC)
Indian, Pakistan Marking Partition, Independence Days. (Guardian)
Average Gas Price For 1 Regular Gallon Up 8 Cents, To $2.40.(AP)
