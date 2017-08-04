Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: July Jobless Rate; Bills To Protect Special Counsel Mueller

By Korva Coleman
Published August 4, 2017 at 10:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S Economy Adds 209,000 Jobs In July; Unemployment Dips To 4.3 Percent.

-- Senators Introduce 2 Bills To Try To Keep Trump From Firing Mueller.

-- Multistory Fire In Dubai's Torch Tower Extinguished Without Injuries.

-- West Virginia Governor Announces He'll Switch To GOP At Trump Rally.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Renovations To Start As Trump Takes Vacation. (The Hill)

Sessions To Discuss Plans To Stop Leaks. (Bloomberg)

Rwandan President Kagame Expected To Win New Term. (Reuters)

Controversial Venezuelan Assembly To Open On Constitution. (AP)

Uber Didn't Quickly Pull Recalled Cars In Singapore. (CNBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
