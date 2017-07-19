Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump Voting Panel To Meet; Huntsman Nominated For Russia Ambassador

By Korva Coleman
Published July 19, 2017 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Amid Skepticism And Scrutiny, Election Integrity Commission Holds First Meeting.

-- Trump Picks Jon Huntsman To Be U.S. Ambassador To Russia.

-- U.K. Bans Credit Card Surcharges, Calling Them A 'Rip-Off'.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Lunch With GOP Senators, Discuss Healthcare. (The Hill)

Justice Dept. To Restore Some Police Rights To Seize Suspects' Property. (AP)

First Police Account Of Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting. (Star-Tribune)

California Town Evacuates Ahead Of Spreading Wildfire. (Reuters)

Fla. Boy Who Died May Be Inadvertent Victim Of Fentanyl. (Miami Herald)

Deadly Violence Displaces 100,000 In Central African Republic. (AllAfrica.com)

VIDEO: Buffalo Briefly Escape New Hampshire Farm. (Boston.com)

Pop Culture's Comic-Con Kicks Off In San Diego. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
