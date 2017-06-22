Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tropical Storm Cindy; ISIS Destroys Historic Mosul Mosque

By Korva Coleman
Published June 22, 2017 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Heavy Rains And Flooding As Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall.

-- ISIS Destroys Historic Mosque In Mosul As Iraqi Forces Close In.

-- After Georgia Win, A Triumphant Trump Returns To Campaign Trail In Iowa.

-- Virginia Community Mourns Muslim Teen Killed On Her Way To Mosque.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP To Release Proposed Senate Health Care Bill Today. (ABC)

Man Who Fired Into D.C. Pizzeria On Conspiracy Theory To Be Sentenced. (WTOP)

Report: U.S. Forces Reportedly Question Detainees In Yemeni Prisons Where Torture Is Alleged. (AP)

House GOP Proposes Bill To Privatize U.S. Air Traffic Control. (USA Today)

U.N. Says World Population Near 10 Billion By 2050. (U.N. News Centre)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman