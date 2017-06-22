Top Stories: Tropical Storm Cindy; ISIS Destroys Historic Mosul Mosque

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Heavy Rains And Flooding As Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall.

-- ISIS Destroys Historic Mosque In Mosul As Iraqi Forces Close In.

-- After Georgia Win, A Triumphant Trump Returns To Campaign Trail In Iowa.

-- Virginia Community Mourns Muslim Teen Killed On Her Way To Mosque.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP To Release Proposed Senate Health Care Bill Today. (ABC)

Man Who Fired Into D.C. Pizzeria On Conspiracy Theory To Be Sentenced. (WTOP)

Report: U.S. Forces Reportedly Question Detainees In Yemeni Prisons Where Torture Is Alleged. (AP)

House GOP Proposes Bill To Privatize U.S. Air Traffic Control. (USA Today)

U.N. Says World Population Near 10 Billion By 2050. (U.N. News Centre)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.