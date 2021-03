Top Stories: White House Ethics Waivers; LeBron James On Racist Incident

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Hate Is Living Every Day,' LeBron James Says After Racist Graffiti Incident.

-- White House Discloses Ethics Waivers For Presidential Aides.

And here are more early headlines:

How Trump Could Withdraw From Paris Accord. (CNN)

Anti-Sharia Law March Cancelled In Portland, Ore., After Debate. (OPB)

Group Releases Initial Data On Calif. Legalized Assisted Suicide. (AP)

Tropical Depression Forms Off Mexico In Pacific Ocean. (NHC)

China Again Criticizes U.S. Anti-Missile System In South Korea. (CNBC)

Pittsburgh Beats Nashville In Game 2 Of NHL Stanley Cup Final. (NHL.com)

NBA Finals Open Between Cleveland, Golden State Warriors. (CBSSports)

Noose Found At Smithsonian African American Museum. (Washington Post)

