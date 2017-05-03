Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Texas Officer Fired In Teen's Shooting; NATO Convoy Bombed

By Korva Coleman
Published May 3, 2017 at 7:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Claims Responsibility For Bombing In Kabul That Kills 8 Afghans.

-- Police Chief Fires Officer Who Shot And Killed Black Texas Teenager.

-- Gay Couple's Lawsuit Against Kentucky Clerk Is Back On After Appeals Court Ruling.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Welcomes Palestinian Leader Abbas To White House. (New York Times)

North Korea Say It's Holding American, Alleges Hostile Acts. (Independent)

2 Chicago Police Officers Wounded, Manhunt Underway. (Chicago Sun-Times)

S.C. Congressional Primary: GOP Needs Runoff, Democrat Wins. (The Hill)

Argentina, Brazil Say Venezuelan Constitution Plan A Coup. (Guardian)

More Flooding In Central U.S.; Storms Expected In South. ()

Historic Boston Tea Party House Closed For Repairs. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
