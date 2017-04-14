Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. General On Afghan Bombing; Trump's Changing Views

By Korva Coleman
Published April 14, 2017 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- Giant Bomb Was 'Right Weapon' For Attack On ISIS, U.S. General Says.

-- Trump, Then And Now: What His Shifting Positions Say About What He Believes.

And here are more early headlines:

With Tension Growing, Pence Goes To South Korea. (CNN)

Syria Moving Tens Of Thousands Out Of Villages. (Guardian)

U.S. Sending Military Trainers To Somalia. (VOA)

2 Georgia Officers Fired After Video Shows Them Attacking Suspect. (WSB)

Secret Service Fires 2 Agents After White House Fence Incident. (CBS)

Report: Dakota Access Pipeline To Begin Service Next Month. (Reuters)

Detroit Church Offers Free Gas For Good Friday. (WWJ)

Topeka Firefighters Rescue Cat And Owner From Tree. (Topeka Capital-Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman