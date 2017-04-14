Top Stories: U.S. General On Afghan Bombing; Trump's Changing Views

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- Giant Bomb Was 'Right Weapon' For Attack On ISIS, U.S. General Says.

-- Trump, Then And Now: What His Shifting Positions Say About What He Believes.

With Tension Growing, Pence Goes To South Korea. (CNN)

Syria Moving Tens Of Thousands Out Of Villages. (Guardian)

U.S. Sending Military Trainers To Somalia. (VOA)

2 Georgia Officers Fired After Video Shows Them Attacking Suspect. (WSB)

Secret Service Fires 2 Agents After White House Fence Incident. (CBS)

Report: Dakota Access Pipeline To Begin Service Next Month. (Reuters)

Detroit Church Offers Free Gas For Good Friday. (WWJ)

Topeka Firefighters Rescue Cat And Owner From Tree. (Topeka Capital-Journal)

