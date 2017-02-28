Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Trump Repeals Rule Designed To Block Gun Sales To Certain Mentally Ill People

By Merrit Kennedy
Published February 28, 2017 at 6:34 PM EST
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at the National Rifle Association convention in May 2016. The NRA supports the repeal of the Obama-era rule.
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at the National Rifle Association convention in May 2016. The NRA supports the repeal of the Obama-era rule.

President Trump signed a measure into law Tuesday that rescinds an Obama-era rule aimed at blocking gun sales to certain mentally ill people.

The GOP-majority Senate passed the bill by a 57-43 margin earlier this month, following a House vote to overturn the rule.

The Obama administration policy "would have required the Social Security Administration to report the records of some mentally ill beneficiaries to the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System," as The Two-Way has reported. "Those who have been deemed mentally incapable of managing their financial affairs — roughly 75,000 people — would have been affected by the rule."

It was strongly opposed by the National Rifle Association, and as NPR's Jessica Taylor reported, "Republicans argued it infringed upon Second Amendment rights by denying due process."

As we have reported, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a leading supporter of the rule's repeal, has stated that "if a specific individual is likely to be violent due to the nature of their mental illness, then the government should have to prove it."

The rule was written in response to the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot dead 20 students and six teachers. As The Associated Press reported, it was "crafted as part of Obama's efforts to strengthen the federal background check system" in the wake of that tragedy.

"We know that people with serious mental illness in this country can go buy a very powerful weapon and do great damage with it," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who represents Newtown, said in a speech to Senate Republicans earlier this month. He said of mentally ill people, "If you can't manage your own financial affairs, how can we expect you are going to be a responsible steward of a dangerous, lethal firearm?"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy
More Stories