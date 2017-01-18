Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Russia Extends Residency Permit For Edward Snowden

By Camila Domonoske
Published January 18, 2017 at 1:50 PM EST
National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden speaks via video link during the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by <em>The New York Times</em>, at the National Library in Athens on Sept. 16, 2016. Snowden is in exile in Moscow; Russia has extended his residence permit.
National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden speaks via video link during the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by <em>The New York Times</em>, at the National Library in Athens on Sept. 16, 2016. Snowden is in exile in Moscow; Russia has extended his residence permit.

Russia is extending the residency permit of Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked evidence of the NSA's bulk data collection program.

The Russian government announced the extension via social media, NPR's Lucian Kim reports from Moscow:

"Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, posted on her Facebook page late Tuesday night.

"She ridiculed former deputy CIA chief Michael Morell for suggesting that returning Snowden to the US would be Russia's perfect gift to President-elect Donald Trump.

" 'The funniest thing,' Zakharova said, 'is that Morell doesn't know that Snowden's residence permit was just extended by a couple of years.' "

Snowden, who is under indictment in the U.S., is living in Russia under a grant of asylum, NPR's Carrie Johnson reports. He has been in Moscow since 2013.

This week, President Obama commuted the sentence of another famous leaker of state secrets: Chelsea Manning, the army intelligence analyst who released hundreds of thousands of U.S. documents to Wikileaks. The president notably did not grant a pardon to Snowden, as The Associated Press reports:

"Snowden hasn't formally applied for clemency, though his supporters have called for it. Yet the White House drew a distinction between the unapologetic Snowden and Manning. Manning, officials noted, has expressed remorse and served several years already for her crime."

Lucian notes that last month, a report by the House of Representatives was declassified and made available to the public. It concluded that Snowden has had contact with Russia's intelligence surveys.

"Snowden rejected the report as riddled with 'obvious falsehoods,' " Lucian reports.

Several human rights groups have asked Obama to pardon Snowden, and report they have delivered a petition signed by 1.1 million people calling for such a pardon. They note that Snowden's revelations exposed violations of the law, triggering reform.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske
More Stories