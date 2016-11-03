Top Stories: 2 U.S. Troops Killed In Afghanistan; Brexit Developments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Court Rules That Parliament Must Approve Brexit Plans.

-- 2 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan.

-- Joy And Despair In Two Cities As World Series Comes To A Close.

-- Protesters And Law Enforcement Continue To Clash Over Pipeline.

And here are more early headlines:

Miss. Black Church Burned, Trump Scrawled On Wall. (Jackson Clarion-Ledger)

Democrats File Suit Over Alleged GOP Voter Intimidation In 4 States. (The Hill)

Accused Iowa Cop Shooter Has History Of Racial Incidents. (Los Angeles Times)

Nearly All-White S.C. Jury To Hear Police Murder Case. (Post & Courier)

House Democrats Want Investigation Of Gas Pipeline Company. (Al.com)

Another Powerful Aftershock Rocks Central Italy. (Telegraph)

ISIS Leader Issues Rare Message About Mosul. (CNN)

Philadelphia Transit Strike Enters 3rd Day. (Philly.com)

