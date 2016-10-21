Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump And Clinton At Charity Dinner; NFL Player Abuse Accusation

By Korva Coleman
Published October 21, 2016 at 8:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Turns Friendly Roast Into 3-Alarm Fire.

-- NFL Struggles As Another Star Player Is Accused Of Domestic Abuse.

And here are more headlines:

BAT Offers To Buy Tobacco Rival, Reynolds American. (Wall Street Journal)

Honda, U.S. Report 11th U.S. Death Linked To Takata Airbag. (Automotive News)

Miss. Law Blocked Banning Payment For Planned Parenthood Screenings.(Jackson Free Press)

Hearing Today For 2 Who Allegedly Plotted To Attack Muslims In Kansas. (AP)

Typhoon Makes Second Landfall In China. (AccuWeather)

South Africa To Leave International Criminal Court. (Globe & Mail)

Jurors Get Case Of Oregon Malheur Wildlife Refuge Occupiers. (KOPB)

Former Thai PM Yingluck Ordered To Pay $1 Billion Penalty. (Daily Mail)

Church Bells Toll For Aleppo Worldwide. (USA Today)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
