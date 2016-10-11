Top Stories: Samsung Ends Galaxy Note 7; No Chicago Teachers' Strike

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Samsung Permanently Powers Down Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones.

-- A Friend For Pluto: Astronomers Find New Dwarf Planet In Our Solar System.

-- No Teachers Strike; Classes As Usual For Chicago Public Schools Students.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Disaster In North Carolina, Hundreds Trapped By Flooding. (WFMY)

Tropical Storm Nicole Expected To Become Atlantic Hurricane Away From Land. (NHC)

Colombia To Open Peace Talks With 2nd Largest Rebel Group. (BBC)

South Korea Complains After Chinese Sink Coast Guard Boat. (Yonhap)

Gabon Doctor Detained After Logging Election-Related Violence. (Reuters)

Aspen Hill Recalls Dough In Blue Bell Creameries Products For Listeria. (Chicago Tribune)

Cleveland Indians Advance To American League Championship Series. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

Rhode Islander Wins Contest With 2,261.5 Pound Pumpkin. (VOA)

