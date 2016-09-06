Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Philippines Leader Insults Obama; Congress Returns From Vacation

By Korva Coleman
Published September 6, 2016 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Philippines President 'Expresses Regret' For Calling Obama Obscenity.

-- Congress To-Do List: Fund Government Agencies, Zika Virus Battle.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton To Hold Rally In Tampa Today. (Tampa Bay Times)

Post Tropical Storm Hermine Remains Off New England. (NHC)

Hurricane Newton Makes Landfall On Baja California.(UPI)

British Airways Passengers Delayed By Computer Problem. (Daily Mail)

Thousands Of Nurses Strike In Minneapolis. (KMSP-TV)

Man To Receive Life Term For Killing TSA Agents In Los Angeles. (AP)

Ohio Man To Be Sentenced For Egging Home More Than 100 Times. (Newsnet5.com)

World Nomad Games Open In Kyrgyzstan, Including Goat Carcass Polo. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
