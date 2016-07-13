Top Stories: China Territory Dispute; Alleged Baton Rouge Police Threat

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chinese Official On Tribunal Ruling: 'It's Nothing But A Scrap Of Paper'.

-- In Baton Rouge, 3 Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Guns To Kill Police Officers.

And here are more early headlines:

Tornadoes Hit Minnesota, Wisconsin. (Weather.com)

Japanese Emperor Hints He'll Abdicate Soon. (NHK)

At Least 27 Dead In Italy Commuter Train Crash. (BBC)

Candidates For U.N. Secretary General Hold Debate. (Reuters)

Judge To Decide On Release Of Trump University Videos. (AP)

Death Toll Rises In Worsening Kashmir Unrest. (RFE/RL)

Several Rapes Reported At Bull Running Festival In Spain. (Telegraph)

Solar Plane Arrives In Egypt On Penultimate Leg. (Solar Impulse)

American League Defeats National League In All Star Game. (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.