NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Religious Leaders On Dallas Shooting; U.K. Leadership Contest

By Korva Coleman
Published July 11, 2016 at 10:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Religious Leaders Address Dallas Ambush During Sunday Services.

-- Theresa May Poised To Become Britain's Next Prime Minister.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Violence Increases In South Sudan. (NBC)

U.S. Defense Secretary In Iraq On Unannounced Visit. (Reuters)

Islamist Militants Attack Somali Military Base. (VOA)

U.S. Transfers Guantanamo Inmate To Italy. (Newsweek)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Suffers Leg Burns On Vacation. (KPRC)

Solar Plane Departs Spain On Next Stage To Egypt. (Solar Impulse)

Portugal Beats France For Euro 2016 Soccer Championship. (Wall Street Journal)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
