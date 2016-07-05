Top Stories: Next Baltimore Police Officer's Trial; PBS's Fireworks Show

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Proceedings To Begin For 4th Baltimore Officer Charged In Freddie Gray's Death.

-- Should PBS Have Shown Old Fireworks Footage In Its July 4th Show?

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Clinton (Joined By Obama) To Campaign In North Carolina. (WCNC)

Heat Advisories For Central, Southern Plains.()

U.K. Conservative Party Holding 1st Ballot For New Leader.(Guardian)

Very Slow Ballot Counting In Australia Leaves Election Unresolved. (AP)

Flooding In China Leaves More Than 200 Dead, Missing. (VOA)

Report: Like The Regime, Syrian Opposition Groups Allegedly Torture. (Amnesty International)

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $449 Million: Drawing Is Tonight. ()

Champions Will Compete In Buffalo Kale Eating Contest. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.