Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Next Baltimore Police Officer's Trial; PBS's Fireworks Show

By Korva Coleman
Published July 5, 2016 at 9:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Proceedings To Begin For 4th Baltimore Officer Charged In Freddie Gray's Death.

-- Should PBS Have Shown Old Fireworks Footage In Its July 4th Show?

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Clinton (Joined By Obama) To Campaign In North Carolina. (WCNC)

Heat Advisories For Central, Southern Plains.()

U.K. Conservative Party Holding 1st Ballot For New Leader.(Guardian)

Very Slow Ballot Counting In Australia Leaves Election Unresolved. (AP)

Flooding In China Leaves More Than 200 Dead, Missing. (VOA)

Report: Like The Regime, Syrian Opposition Groups Allegedly Torture. (Amnesty International)

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $449 Million: Drawing Is Tonight. ()

Champions Will Compete In Buffalo Kale Eating Contest. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman