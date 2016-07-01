Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Lynch On Clinton Email Case; Mississippi Same Sex Marriage

By Korva Coleman
Published July 1, 2016 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Lynch Will Accept Recommendations Of Lawyers, Agents, On Clinton Email Probe.

-- Judge Blocks Mississippi Law Protecting Religious Objections To Gay Marriage.

And here are more early stories:

Controversial Indiana Abortion Law Partly Blocked In Indiana.(UPI)

Federal Judge Blocks Parts Of Florida Abortion Law.(Miami Herald)

Obama Signs Puerto Rico Debt Relief Package. (Washington Post)

Austria's Highest Court Orders Re-Do Of Presidential Vote. (New York Times)

Government Warns Of Greater Danger From Takata Airbags. (Bloomberg)

West Virginia Receives FEMA Help For Flood Damage. ()

Record Number Of Motorists Expected To Drive This Holiday Weekend. (AAA)

Britain On 100th Anniversary Of WWI Battle Of The Somme. (BBC)

Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot Is Worth $415 Million. (AP)

