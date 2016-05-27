Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama In Hiroshima; N.C.'s Businesses And Bathroom Law

By Korva Coleman
Published May 27, 2016 at 7:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Makes Historic Visit To Hiroshima Memorial Peace Park.

-- N.C. Businesses Deal With Fallout From 'Bathroom' Law.

And here are more early headlines:

Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Strike Several States. (NBC)

G-7 Leaders End Summit; Discussed Economy, Immigration. (Deutsche Welle)

Secret Service Officers Punished For Accessing Congressman's Information. (ABC)

U.S. Adds More Tariffs To Chinese Steel Imports. (CNBC)

Firm Suspects North Korea Behind High Profile Cyber Attacks (Reuters)

French Strikes Against Controversial Labor Legislation Continue. (France24)

Pittsburgh To Meet San Jose In NHL's Stanley Cup Finals. (San Jose Mercury News)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
