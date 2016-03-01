Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Super Tuesday Voting; War Crimes Charges For Destroying Artifacts

By Korva Coleman
Published March 1, 2016 at 9:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Super Tuesday: States To Watch.

-- Demolition Of Timbuktu's Cultural Sites Spurs War-Crimes Trial At The Hague.

-- Scott Kelly Reflects On His Year Off The Planet.

And here are more early headlines:

France Demolishing Migrant Camp In Calais. (Guardian)

Obama To Talk About Supreme Court Vacancy With Senate Leaders Today. (New York Times)

Security Council To Discuss Sanctions Against North Korea. (Reuters)

Myanmar Sets Date For Naming President; May Not Be Suu Kyi. (BBC)

Judge Blocks Indiana From Thwarting Syrian Refugee Resettlement. (Indianapolis Star)

Everest Climbers Foiled By Quake Get Permission To Climb Again. (AP)

Character Actor And Oscar Winner George Kennedy Dies. (CNN)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
