Top Stories: Seattle Homeless Camp Shooting; Grazing Dispute Hampers Patrols

By Korva Coleman
Published January 27, 2016 at 10:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shooting At Homeless Camp In Seattle Kills 2, Wounds 3.

-- Dispute Over Cattle Grazing Blocks Patrols Over Federal Land.

And here are more early headlines:

After Briefing, President Obama Urges Quick Action On Zika Virus. (The Hill)

Federal Reserve To Offer Latest Views On U.S. Economy. (Financial Times)

Reward For Escaped Calif. Prisoners Soars To $200,000. (KTLA-TV)

Expecting Surge, State Dept. Urges Americans To Renew Passports. (Mashable)

Investigation Into Match-Fixing Charges In Pro Tennis. (BBC)

Israel Releases Letter From Eichmann Asking For Clemency. (Guardian)

