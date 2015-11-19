Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Paris Attacks; Jared Fogle Sentencing

By Korva Coleman
Published November 19, 2015 at 11:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Architect Of Paris Attacks Was Killed In Raid.

-- Jared Fogle To Learn Sentence For Sex With Minors, Child Pornography.

And here are more early headlines:

Minneapolis Police Clash With Protesters Outside Precinct Station. (Pioneer-Press)

Manila Police Use Water Cannon To Break Up Summit Protesters. (Al Jazeera)

Scientists Find Bacteria Resistant To Antibiotic Of Last Resort. (BBC)

Emergency Declared In Washington State After Strong Storm. (Seattle Times)

Irish Visitor To Vegas Holds GoPro Camera The Wrong Way. (Independent)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman