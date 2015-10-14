Top Stories: Democratic Presidential Debate; Israeli Palestinian Violence

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Deploys Troops To Cities To Help Quell Attacks.



-- 5 Hits And 5 Misses From The Democratic Debate.

-- Finalists Unveiled For This Year's National Book Awards.

And here are more early headlines:

Gag Order Imposed In Freddie Gray Slaying Case In Baltimore. (USA Today)

Wyoming Wildfire Destroys 12 Homes; Residents Now Returning. (Casper Star-Tribune)

Civil Rights Group Oppose New MLK Memorial In Georgia. (AP)

Japan To Restart 2nd Nuclear Reactor This Week. (Reuters)

UN Officer Says Few Women Included In Peace Negotiations. (Guardian)

Peace Corps Sees Surge In Applications. (Washington Post)

Chicago Cubs Advance To National League Championship. (WMAQ)

