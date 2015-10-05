Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: TPP Accord Reached; Nobel Prize In Medicine

By Korva Coleman
Published October 5, 2015 at 9:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Work On Parasite Diseases Earns Nobel Prize For Medicine.

-- U.S., Other Nations Reach Agreement On Trans-Pacific Partnership.

-- U.S. Resolves Claims Against BP Over Deepwater Horizon Spill.

And here are more early headlines:

Debris Found Off Bahamas In Search For Ship Missing In Storm. (Reuters)

Supreme Court Opens Its New Term Today. (Washington Post)

Presidential Candidates React To Oregon Shooting. (The Oregonian)

Typhoon Crashes Into China, Killing And Injuring Dozens. (BBC)

Ruling Portuguese Government Claims Election Victory. (Bloomberg)

Malaysia Closes Schools Over Smog From Indonesia. (BBC)

Report: U.S. To Declare 2 Marine Sanctuaries In Maryland, Wisconsin. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

