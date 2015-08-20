Top Stories: St. Louis Protests; Koreas Trade Fire

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Use Tear Gas, Arrest 9 During Protests In St. Louis.

-- North And South Korea Trade Artillery Fire: No One Is Hurt.

And here are more early headlines:

China Says Cyanide Levels Near Blast Site High, Insists Water Is Safe. (Reuters)

El Salvador Gang Violence Leaves 125 Dead In 3 Days. (AP)

Peru Discovers Mass Graves Linked To Rebel Murders In 1985. (Reuters)

France, Britain To Increase Calais Security Over Migrants. (Deutsche Welle)

Obama To Visit New Orleans On Katrina Anniversary. (White House)

American Airlines To Expand Charter Flights To Cuba This Year. (MarketWatch)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.