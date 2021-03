Top Stories: Obama In Ethiopia, Whitney Houston's Daughter Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Ethiopia, Obama Calls For An End To Oppressive Tactics.



-- Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22-Year-Old Daughter Of Whitney Houston, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Calls NATO Meeting After Opening Airstrikes Against ISIS. (VOA)

Senate Advances Highway Bill; Leaders Rebuke Sen. Cruz. (AP)

Boy Scouts May End Ban On Gay Leaders Today. (USA Today)

Five Day Humanitarian Truce Sputters In Yemen. (France24)

At Least 13 Killed In Somalia Suicide Bombing. (AFP)

Female Suicide Bomber Kills Several In Nigeria. (AllAfrica.com)

Progress Reported On Major Western Wildfires. (AP)

Chinese Stock Market Plunges 8%, Worst Percentage Fall Since 2007. (MarketWatch)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.