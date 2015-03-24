Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: European Jet Crash; Did Israel Spy On Nuke Talks?

By Korva Coleman
Published March 24, 2015 at 7:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 148 On Board Crashed Airliner Feared Dead, French President Says.

-- Report: Israel Spied On U.S. Nuclear Talks With Iran.

And here are more early headlines:

Finally! Warmer Air Headed For The Northeast. (AccuWeather)

NFL Lifts TV Blackouts For Local Games Next Season. (ESPN)

Former NFL Player Sharper To Be Jailed For Sexual Attacks In 4 States. (Los Angeles Times)

Tunisia Delays Reopening A Museum Where Gunmen Who Killed 21.(France24)

Sierra Leone Soldiers Confined To Barracks In Political Crisis. (Reuters)

Myanmar To Invite International Observers To Watch Election. (Telegraph)

Enormous Meteor Traces Discovered In Australian Outback. (Telegraph)

Canadian Province May License Guide Dogs To Weed Out Fakes. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman