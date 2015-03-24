Top Stories: European Jet Crash; Did Israel Spy On Nuke Talks?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 148 On Board Crashed Airliner Feared Dead, French President Says.

-- Report: Israel Spied On U.S. Nuclear Talks With Iran.

And here are more early headlines:

Finally! Warmer Air Headed For The Northeast. (AccuWeather)

NFL Lifts TV Blackouts For Local Games Next Season. (ESPN)

Former NFL Player Sharper To Be Jailed For Sexual Attacks In 4 States. (Los Angeles Times)

Tunisia Delays Reopening A Museum Where Gunmen Who Killed 21.(France24)

Sierra Leone Soldiers Confined To Barracks In Political Crisis. (Reuters)

Myanmar To Invite International Observers To Watch Election. (Telegraph)

Enormous Meteor Traces Discovered In Australian Outback. (Telegraph)

Canadian Province May License Guide Dogs To Weed Out Fakes. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.