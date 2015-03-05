Top News: U.S. Ambassador Knifed; Clinton Wants Emails Released

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea: Attack On U.S. Ambassador Is 'Deserved Punishment'.

-- Hillary Clinton Asks State Dept. To Release Her Emails To The Public.

-- Federal Regulators Link Workers' Comp Failures To Income Inequality.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry In Saudi Arabia To Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks. (New York Times)

Snow And Ice Cover Mid-Atlantic And Southern States. (AccuWeather)

More Than 30 Dead In Ukraine Mine Accident. (Deutsche Welle)

Vancouver Officials Watching For Health Effects After Port Chemical Fire. (Vancouver Sun)

NASA Probe Closer To Dwarf Planet In The Asteroid Belt. (Spaceflight Now)

Theft Of Faucet From German Intelligence Building Triggers Leak. (AP)

