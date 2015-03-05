Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top News: U.S. Ambassador Knifed; Clinton Wants Emails Released

By Korva Coleman
Published March 5, 2015 at 8:44 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea: Attack On U.S. Ambassador Is 'Deserved Punishment'.

-- Hillary Clinton Asks State Dept. To Release Her Emails To The Public.

-- Federal Regulators Link Workers' Comp Failures To Income Inequality.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry In Saudi Arabia To Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks. (New York Times)

Snow And Ice Cover Mid-Atlantic And Southern States. (AccuWeather)

More Than 30 Dead In Ukraine Mine Accident. (Deutsche Welle)

Vancouver Officials Watching For Health Effects After Port Chemical Fire. (Vancouver Sun)

NASA Probe Closer To Dwarf Planet In The Asteroid Belt. (Spaceflight Now)

Theft Of Faucet From German Intelligence Building Triggers Leak. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman