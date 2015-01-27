'I Don't Trust U.S. Politics,' Fidel Castro Reportedly Writes

Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban revolution, has remained silent ever since the the U.S. and Cuba announced plans for a rapprochement back in December.

Late last night, the official newspaper of the island's Communist party released a letter reportedly written by Castro.

If you remember, Castro stepped down as president of Cuba in 2006. He handed over the presidency to his brother Raúl and ever since, rumors of his death have emerged every few weeks.

This letter is the first official proof of life — though TeleSur, a TV station funded by the Venezuelan government, reported Castro had written a letter to legendary football star Diego Armando Maradona, earlier this month.

In the letter published last night in the newspaper Granma, Castro insists that Cuba will always defend its revolutionary ideals.

"I don't trust the politics of the United States and I've not said a word to them," Castro reportedly writes in the letter, directly addressing recent developments. "This doesn't mean, however, that I reject a peaceful outcome... We will always defend the cooperation and friendship with all of the world and our our political adversaries."

Without openly blessing the new approach with the U.S., Castro then goes on to say that Cuba's president, Raúl, has taken steps in "accordance with the prerogative and faculties given to him by the National Assembly and the Communist Party of Cuba."

