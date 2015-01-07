United In Grief, Cartoonists Show Solidarity With 'Charlie Hebdo'

Soon after news of the deadly attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, this old New Yorker cartoon began to make the rounds on Twitter.

This prescient cartoon was actually by Michael Shaw, presented by Bob Mankoff in this articlehttp://t.co/wBzxL9UpT8 pic.twitter.com/qDmIPfsUu7 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) January 7, 2015

It captured much of what many cartoonists around the world felt upon hearing the news.

David Pope, the political cartoonist for The Canberra Times in Australia, shared this image:

Can't sleep tonight, thoughts with my French cartooning colleagues, their families and loved ones #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/LqIMRCHPgK — David Pope (@davpope) January 7, 2015

Some images were more provocative — such as this one from Dutch political cartoonist Ruben L. Oppenheimer:

The Washington Post's Ann Telnaes also expressed her solidarity:

And the cartoonist at the Montreal Gazette offered his religious views:

Satish Acharya, an editorial cartoonist in India, said:

Gary Varvel, the political cartoonist for the Indianapolis Star, noted:

The Spanish satirical publication El Jueves said it was a bad time for humor.

France's Le Monde expressed its solidarity with Charlie Hebdo.

De tout coeur avec Charlie Hebdo. pic.twitter.com/8KwTipn3Wp — PLANTU (@plantu) January 7, 2015

And James MacLeod, an editorial cartoonist with the Courier and Press in Evansville, Ind., depicted the tragedy this way:

