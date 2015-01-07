Bringing The World Home To You

United In Grief, Cartoonists Show Solidarity With 'Charlie Hebdo'

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published January 7, 2015 at 1:03 PM EST

Soon after news of the deadly attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, this old New Yorker cartoon began to make the rounds on Twitter.

It captured much of what many cartoonists around the world felt upon hearing the news.

David Pope, the political cartoonist for The Canberra Times in Australia, shared this image:

Some images were more provocative — such as this one from Dutch political cartoonist Ruben L. Oppenheimer:

The Washington Post's Ann Telnaes also expressed her solidarity:

And the cartoonist at the Montreal Gazette offered his religious views:

Satish Acharya, an editorial cartoonist in India, said:

Gary Varvel, the political cartoonist for the Indianapolis Star, noted:

The Spanish satirical publication El Jueves said it was a bad time for humor.

France's Le Monde expressed its solidarity with Charlie Hebdo.

And James MacLeod, an editorial cartoonist with the Courier and Press in Evansville, Ind., depicted the tragedy this way:

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
