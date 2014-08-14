Top Stories: Ferguson Protests; Mideast Truce Extended

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tear Gas And Arrests: Ferguson Police And Protesters Face Off.

-- Gaza Quiet After Israel, Hamas Reach Cease-Fire Extension.

And here are more early headlines:

Russian Truck Convoy Resumes Journey Toward Ukraine. (New York Times)

U.N. Says 1 Million West Africans In "Hot Zone" Of Potential Ebola Transmission. (UN News Center)

North Korea Launches 2 New Rockets As Pope Visits South Korea. (Yonhap)

Veterans Affairs Significantly Boosts Private Medical Referrals For Vets. (AP)

Mississippi To Appeal Ruling Overturning State Law Limiting Abortion. (Hattiesburg American)

Baseball Owners To Choose New Commissioner Today. (Washington Post)

