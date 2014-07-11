Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukrainian Attacks; Israel-Palestinian Violence

By Korva Coleman
Published July 11, 2014 at 9:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dozens Of Ukraine Troops Reportedly Killed By Militants.

-- Israel And Hamas Keep Up Attacks, Ignoring Calls For Peace.

-- Mississippi Child Thought Cured Of HIV Shows Signs Of Infection.

-- Germany Calls For 'Honest Foundation' In Relations With U.S.

And here are more early headlines:

Kurds Won't Participate In Iraqi Government After Leader's Remarks. (Reuters)

Florida Judge Overturns State's Congressional Redistricting Map. (Miami Herald)

Washington State Wildfires Force Evacuations. (Seattle Times)

U.N. Appoints Third Mediator As Syrian Envoy. (Deutsche Welle)

Brazilian Police Search For Suspect In World Cup Ticket Scalping Case. (AP)

Multi-Story Thermometer Lit Again In Southern California. (KPCC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
