Top Stories: New Ukraine Fighting; Syrian Airstrikes In Iraq

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Reports Of New Fighting Rattle Ukraine's Truce As Kerry Urges Russia To Help.

-- 'We Welcome' Syrian Airstrikes On ISIS, Iraqi Leader Maliki Says.



And here are more early headlines:

Officials Think Missing Malaysian Jet Flew On Autopilot. (Telegraph)

NATO Says Service Member Killed In Afghanistan. (NATO)

U.S. To Stop Supplying Philippines With Anti-Terror Force. (AP)

NFL Concussion Settlement Plan Revised, No Money Limit. (Los Angeles Times)

Oklahoma Investigating Numerous Quakes For Any Link To Fracking. (AP)

Retailer IKEA To Raise Its Minimum Wage To $10.76. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.