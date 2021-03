Top Stories: New Carbon Emission Rules; Spanish King To Abdicate

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Spain's King Juan Carlos Will Abdicate, Throne Goes To Son.

-- EPA To Unveil New Proposal Targeting Greenhouse Gases.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Heads For Europe, Ukraine Crisis To Top Agenda. (New York Times)

Libyan Fighting Continues Between Islamists And Disaffected General's Troops. (Al Jazeera)

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shootings At Belgium Jewish Museum. (France24)

Bomb Kills At Least 14 In Nigeria, Boko Haram Suspected. (Telegraph)

Los Angeles Will Face New York For NHL Stanley Cup Finals. (ESPN)

