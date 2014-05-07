Top Stories: Thailand Political Crisis; Border Patrol Complaints

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thai Court Removes Prime Minister Yingluck From Office.

-- Report Details Hundreds Of Complaints Against U.S. Border Agents.

And here are more early headlines:

Tea Party Candidates Lose GOP Primaries. (Politico)

New Kidnappings Of Girls Reported In Nigeria. (New York Times)

Fed Chair Yellen Opens Two Days Of Congressional Testimony. (MarketWatch)

Obama To Tour Arkansas Tornado Damage Today. (USA Today)

China Plants Ocean Oil Rig In Waters Claimed By Vietnam. (VOA)

Next Round Of India's Election Is Underway. (Reuters)

South Africa Election Includes Voters Born After Apartheid. (Telegraph)

Cruise Ship May Have Hit Whale In New York Harbor. (WNBC)

