Top Stories: Ukraine Crisis; Health Care Extension

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2014 at 9:41 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'We Are Ready To Protect Our Country,' Ukrainian Leader Says

-- Book News: George Saunders Wins The Story Prize

-- Read It And Rate It: Court Rules Upskirt Photos Are Legal

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "Consumers Allowed To Keep Health Plans Tor Two More Years." (The New York Times)

-- "General To Admit 3 Improper Affairs, Deny Sex Assault." (USA Today)

-- Hilary Clinton "Walks Back Putin-Hitler Comparison." (The Hill)

-- Oscar Pistorius Was "Found Praying" Over Girlfriend's Body. (BBC News)

-- Russia Today Anchor Quits On Air; Says Network "Whitewashes" News About Putin. (The Daily Beast)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
