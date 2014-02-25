Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Children Slain In Nigerian Attack; Bitcoin Woes

By Korva Coleman
Published February 25, 2014 at 8:37 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than Two Dozen Boys Killed In Attack On Nigerian School.

-- Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Goes Dark After Theft Report.

-- Missing Mango Mystery Solved, Here Are The Juicy Details.

And here are more early headlines:

Protests Grow In Venezuela, Turn Deadly. (New York Times)

Former Guantanamo Detainee Arrested In British Terror Raid. (Guardian)

Polio-Like Illness Strikes A Handful Of California Children. (San Jose Mercury News)

Trial Opens Over Michigan's Ban On Same-Sex Marriage. (Detroit News)

The "Polar Vortex" Returns To Midwest, East. (AccuWeather)

Pacific Nations Talks Fail To Reach U-S Backed Trade Pact. (Bloomberg)

How People In China Cope With Smog. (Xinhua)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman