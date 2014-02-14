Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Same-Sex Ban Overturned In VA; More Winter Weather

By Korva Coleman
Published February 14, 2014 at 8:42 AM EST

Happy Valentine's Day! Here are our early stories:

-- Virginia's Same-Sex Marriage Ban Is Ruled Unconstitutional.

-- Worst Is Over But More Snow's Coming.

-- Massive Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia Blankets Region In Ash.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Travels To California To View Drought Problems. (Fresno Bee)

Syrian Peace Talks End Today; Mediator Says Little Progress Seen. (VOA)

Nepal To Cut Everest Climbing Fees To Promote Smaller, Safer Groups. (AP)

Justice Department To Investigate N.C. Toxic Ash Spills. (News & Observer)

Lawsuit Reinstated Against BP Over Alaska Oil Spills. (Anchorage Daily News)

Workers Digging Up Mammoth Tusk In Seattle Apartment Development. (Seattle Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman