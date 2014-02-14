Top Stories: Same-Sex Ban Overturned In VA; More Winter Weather
Happy Valentine's Day! Here are our early stories:
-- Virginia's Same-Sex Marriage Ban Is Ruled Unconstitutional.
-- Worst Is Over But More Snow's Coming.
-- Massive Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia Blankets Region In Ash.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Travels To California To View Drought Problems. (Fresno Bee)
Syrian Peace Talks End Today; Mediator Says Little Progress Seen. (VOA)
Nepal To Cut Everest Climbing Fees To Promote Smaller, Safer Groups. (AP)
Justice Department To Investigate N.C. Toxic Ash Spills. (News & Observer)
Lawsuit Reinstated Against BP Over Alaska Oil Spills. (Anchorage Daily News)
Workers Digging Up Mammoth Tusk In Seattle Apartment Development. (Seattle Times)
