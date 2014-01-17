Top Stories: Obama To Address Surveillance; WWII Soldier Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Report: Obama Will Say NSA Should Not Hold 'Metadata'.

-- Japanese Soldier Who Fought On For 29 Years After WWII Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Several Injured In Explosion At Thai Protest Rally. (Bloomberg)

CDC Still Gathering Information In West Virginia Chemical Spill. (Charleston Gazette)

Family Of Executed Man To Sue Ohio Over Prolonged Death. (Zanesville Times Recorder)

Google Unveils Contact Lens That Monitors Glucose In Tears. (TIME)

Sweltering Heat Slows Play At Australian Open Tennis Tournament. (Sports Illustrated)

Hunter Who Won Auction to Kill Endangered Rhino Says He's Threatened. (USA Today)

"Slightly Haunted" House Goes On Sale In Pennsylvania. (AP)

