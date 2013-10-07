Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Two U.S. Raids In Africa; Nobel Medicine Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 7, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Raids In Libya And Somalia Target Al Qaida Network.

-- Researchers From U.S., Germany, Share Nobel Prize For Medicine.

And here are more early headlines:

Dozens Rescued As 8 Inches Of Rain Swamp Louisville. (NBC)

4 Feet Of Snow Melt In South Dakota, Creating Sloppy Mess. (Rapid City Journal)

Tropical Storm Karen Fizzles Out In Gulf Of Mexico. (NHC)

Dozens Of Muslim Brotherhood Supporters Die In Egyptian Clashes. (BBC)

Supreme Court Opens New Term; Will Rule On Controversial Issues. (New York Times)

Fans Injured, Driver Breaks Back In Houston Grand Prix Crash. (Sporting News)

Report: Gas Prices Drop 14 Cents Per Gallon In Past Two Weeks. (Businessweek)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
