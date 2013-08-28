Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Britain's U.N. Resolution; Yosemite Fire Harms Water

By Korva Coleman
Published August 28, 2013 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Britain To Seek U.N. OK For Military Action Against Syria.

-- Click Here For 'The New York Times' While It's Being Hacked.

-- Fire's Threat To Bay Area's Water Supply May Come Later.

And here are more early headlines:

Ft. Hood Shooter Presents No Evidence In Trial's Penalty Phase. (Associated Press)

New Bombings In Baghdad Kill Dozens.(BBC)

Alert Level Increased For Damaged Fukushima Plant. (Asahi Shimbun)

U.N. Troops Battle Rebels In Eastern Congo. (Reuters)

U.S. Envoy Going To North Korea To Plead For American's Release. (Seattle Times)

"Selfie", "Twerk" Among New Oxford English Dictionary Additions. (Time)

Reminder: Book News is on vacation this week. But Annalisa Quinn is keeping an eye on her Twitter messages. She asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
