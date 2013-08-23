50,000 Stray Dogs In Detroit? That 'Makes No Sense'

A disturbing story from Bloomberg News that we posted about on Wednesday — "Detroit's Stray Dog Epidemic: 50,000 Or More Roam The City" — is getting some pushback from Detroit journalist Jeff Wattrick.

He blogs that:

"One thing about dogs is they know how to find food. If there was a wild dog for every 14 humans in Detroit, as the 50,000 number would work out to, there wouldn't be a dumpster or restaurant/grocery store alley that wasn't overrun with scavenging dogs. That isn't the reality in Detroit. Occasionally, you'll see a dog but it isn't like seeing birds and squirrels in a park. They aren't literally everywhere."

Wattrick adds that "everyone agrees Detroit has a dog problem," but says the 50,000 stat "makes no sense."

So, does it matter whether the number is inflated? Here's what Wattrick has to say on that point:

"Propagating phony-baloney numbers to spike interest in Detroit's strays may attract attention in the short-run, but in the long-run it can only harm the cause by undermining credibility."

