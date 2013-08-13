Top Stories: N.C. ID Law Signed; Deadly Attacks In Nigeria

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory Signs Voter ID Bill.

-- In Nigeria, Boko Haram Suspected In Attacks That Kill Dozens.

-- Rodeo Clown Who Wore Obama Mask Banned From State Fair.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Shoots Down Rocket Headed For Coastal City. (New York Times)

Special Primary Today In New Jersey For U.S. Senate Seat. (Star-Ledger)

Idaho Wildfire Burns 90,000 Acres, Hundreds Evacuate. (Twin Falls Times-News)



J.C. Penney's Director Ackman Resigns After Row With Board. (The Wall Street Journal)

Dutch Prince Dies After 16 Months In Coma From Ski Accident. (BBC)

Tech To Plead Guilty In Hepatitis C Outbreak, Serve Long Prison Term. (The Associated Press)

Baseball Fan Falls To Death In Atlanta Stadium. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Detroit Changes Billboards With Erroneous Election Date. (Detroit Free Press)

