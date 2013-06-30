Top Stories: Heat Wave; NSA Spying On The EU

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Western States' Heat Wave Turns Deadly; No Relief In Sight.

-- Egypt: Morsi Rejects Calls To Step Aside As Protests Build.

The morning's other top stories include:

-- "Court Wins Expected To Bolster Gay Pride Events." (The Associated Press)

-- " 'Out Of Control': Europe Furious Over NSA Spying On EU Facilities." (Der Spiegel)

-- "Obama Pledges $7 Billion To Upgrade Power In Africa." (CNN.com)

-- "Obama Visits Mandela's Former Jail." (Reuters)

-- "Pakistan Attack: Bomb Kills 17 In Peshawar." (BBC News)

-- "Kerry Plans Return To Middle East After Visit Yields No Deal." (Reuters)

Related: "Mideast Talks 'Within Reach,' " Kerry Says. (BBC News)

-- "Q&A: On The Death Of Google Reader And The Future Of Reading." (All Tech Considered)

Related: "Goodbye, Google Reader. Here Are 5 Alternatives." (USA Today)

