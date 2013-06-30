Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Heat Wave; NSA Spying On The EU

By Mark Memmott
Published June 30, 2013 at 9:00 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Western States' Heat Wave Turns Deadly; No Relief In Sight.

-- Egypt: Morsi Rejects Calls To Step Aside As Protests Build.

The morning's other top stories include:

-- "Court Wins Expected To Bolster Gay Pride Events." (The Associated Press)

-- " 'Out Of Control': Europe Furious Over NSA Spying On EU Facilities." (Der Spiegel)

-- "Obama Pledges $7 Billion To Upgrade Power In Africa." (CNN.com)

-- "Obama Visits Mandela's Former Jail." (Reuters)

-- "Pakistan Attack: Bomb Kills 17 In Peshawar." (BBC News)

-- "Kerry Plans Return To Middle East After Visit Yields No Deal." (Reuters)

Related: "Mideast Talks 'Within Reach,' " Kerry Says. (BBC News)

-- "Q&A: On The Death Of Google Reader And The Future Of Reading." (All Tech Considered)

Related: "Goodbye, Google Reader. Here Are 5 Alternatives." (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott